Raymond V. Smith
Raymond V. Smith

June 19, 1936 - April 05, 2020

Raymond V. Smith Jr., 83, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born June 19, 1936, in La Crosse, to Raymond V. Smith Sr., and Carol (Taylor) Smith. Ray attended St. Jame's Grade School and Aquinas High School, graduating in 1955. On Feb. 14, 1956, he married Marie Bakalars and together they had three children. In 1956, Ray started working at Bakalars Brothers and continued there for 42 years, retiring in 1998. Ray loved talking with his customers on his route, sharing stories of growing up on Wood street on the Northside of La Crosse. He would also enjoy pulling out photo albums when friends and family stopped over to visit.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marie; three children, Dan Smith, Sandra (Jeff) Klonecki and Shari (John) Neubauer; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be at Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Fr. Brian Konopa will officiate. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 7, 2020
