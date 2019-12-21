Follow story
Raymond Schrock
December 21, 2019
Raymond Schrock
BLAIR -- Raymond Schrock, 90, of Blair died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the Blair Lutheran Church East in Blair with burial in the Carpenter Cemetery in rural Blair.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
