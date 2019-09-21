Follow story
Raymond E. Schlicht
October 20, 1947 - September 21, 2019
Raymond E. Schlicht
CHASEBURG -- Raymond E. Schlicht, 71, of rural Chaseburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. He was born Oct. 20, 1947, to Edmund and Alice (Ostrem) Schlicht. He attended and graduated from Westby High School in 1966. On Aug. 9, 1985, he married Ann Pickett. He spent many years as a semi-truck driver for Warren Transport and Diamond Transport. In March of 1989, they moved to Monument Rock, where they began farming and continued until May of 2003, when they moved to his home farm near Chaseburg. They farmed at rural Chaseburg until 2009. After retiring from farming, he drove truck for Lepke Trucking. Ray loved his family, the Green Bay Packers, but most of all he loved farming.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Schlicht; children, Kora Schlicht, Ronda Schlicht, Roxane (Paul) Moe, Karen (Paul) Spaeth, Raymond (Lisa) Schlicht Jr., Robert (Amy) Schlicht, Rodney Schlicht, Michelle (Mike) Castle, Sean (Jaime) Karwath; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin (Sue) Schlicht; sister-in-law, Sally Pickett; father-in-law, William Pickett; as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Jean Pickett; and his beloved dog, Dolly. He was also preceded in death by other family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and the staff of the Bethel Home for their tender care for Ray.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with a brief service being held at 4 p.m. and then continuing until 7 p.m at the Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St., Chaseburg.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Published on September 23, 2019
