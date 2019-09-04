Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Raymond Hubley
September 04, 2019
Raymond C. Hubley
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Raymond C. Hubley, 86, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen, with a visitation held prior from 10 until 10:50 a.m. at the church. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Raymond C. Hubley, 86, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen, with a visitation held prior from 10 until 10:50 a.m. at the church. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary.
Published on September 6, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Raymond
in memory of Raymond
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 06, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.