Raymond Hubley
Raymond Hubley

September 04, 2019

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Raymond C. Hubley, 86, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen, with a visitation held prior from 10 until 10:50 a.m. at the church. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary.
Published on September 6, 2019
