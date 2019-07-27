Raymond J. Houska

Raymond J. Houska, 99, of La Crosse died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. He was born Nov. 26, 1919, in La Crosse, to Frank and Theresa (Franz) Houska. Ray was a U.S. Navy veteran and had worked as a plumber for many years. He married Irene Lachelt in 1948 and she preceded him in death in 2013. He married Jan Secor in January of 2016. Ray loved to travel and took a trip to Alaska, with Jan shortly after they were married.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; two stepdaughters, Joanne (Keith) Heinze and Lori (Richard) Rastall; and six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren who adored him.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Roger Sachs will officiate. Entombment will be the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum, Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to First Ev. Lutheran Grade School. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements.