Raymond H. Hass

GENOA -- Raymond H. Hass, 89, of rural Genoa, in the Town of Harmony, was suddenly called home to eternal life Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

He was born Feb. 4, 1931, in La Crosse to Hugo and Elsie (Young) Hass. On April 5, 1931, Ray was received as a Child of God through Holy Baptism at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Stoddard. He was confirmed into the Christian faith Aug. 27, 1944, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bad Axe, Wis. After graduating from Baker School, he started dairy farming with his father on the Hass homestead, which he continued for his entire life.

Ray married Eunice W. Ringelmann Aug. 17, 1957, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Stoddard. They continued farming together until her death in 1995.

In his retirement, he was actively involved as a Gunderson volunteer, serving a total of 14,000 hours. He was also the manager of the Harmony Township recycling center, continuing until his passing. Outside of farming, his interests included tending to God's creation through gardening and his beloved pets. Ray had a big heart and loved helping people.

Survivors include his daughters, Brenda (Rev. David) Eckert, Minnesota City, Minn., Elayne (Rodney) Proksch, La Crosse; his grandsons, Ethan (Jade) Proksch, rural Genoa, Anton (Sarah) Proksch, Osseo; great-grandsons, Brantley and William Proksch; sister-in-law, Edith (Arnold) Britson, Waterloo, Iowa; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, a sister Dorothy Miller; and his loving wife, Eunice.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. The Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. Monday until service time at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Chaseburg or St. Matthew's Lutheran School, Stoddard.