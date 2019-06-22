Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Raymond J. Feyen
June 22, 2019
Raymond J. Feyen
ONALASKA -- Raymond J. Feyen, 96, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019. in his home. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in the Prairie Room, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation being held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Deacon Robert Zietlow will officiate. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
ONALASKA -- Raymond J. Feyen, 96, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019. in his home. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in the Prairie Room, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation being held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Deacon Robert Zietlow will officiate. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 25, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Raymond
in memory of Raymond
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 25, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.