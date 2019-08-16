Raymond Vilas Ekern
Raymond Vilas Ekern

February 22, 1924 - August 16, 2019

ETTRICK -- Raymond Vilas Ekern, 95, longtime Ettrick resident died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
He was born Feb. 22, 1924, in the town of Gale, Trempealeau Cty., Wis., to Harry and Lena (Stensven) Ekern. He served his country during World War II as a U.S. Marine. On April 30, 1947, he married Anna Dean Mae Dusso. She preceded him in death. For much of his life he was a mechanic for Gateway Transportation of La Crosse.
Survivors are a daughter, Norma (Mark) Hamilton of Trempealeau; three grandchildren, Chris, Mike and Kelly Hamilton; a great-granddaughter, Raeann; two sisters, Anna Sorenson of Galesville, Shirley Hughes of Marshfield, Wis.; and a brother, Roland (Ann) Ekern of Ettrick. His wife and nine siblings preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, from Living Hope Lutheran Church, Ettrick with the Rev. Kary Jonas officiating. Burial will follow in Ettrick Public Cemetery with military rites. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel served the family.
Published on August 19, 2019
in memory of Raymond
Leona & "Red" Wall
Aug 19, 2019
To the family: So sorry for your loss! We knew Ray & Anna Dean for many years. They were both very nice & friendly people.