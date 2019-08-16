Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Raymond Vilas Ekern
February 22, 1924 - August 16, 2019
Raymond Vilas Ekern
ETTRICK -- Raymond Vilas Ekern, 95, longtime Ettrick resident died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
He was born Feb. 22, 1924, in the town of Gale, Trempealeau Cty., Wis., to Harry and Lena (Stensven) Ekern. He served his country during World War II as a U.S. Marine. On April 30, 1947, he married Anna Dean Mae Dusso. She preceded him in death. For much of his life he was a mechanic for Gateway Transportation of La Crosse.
Survivors are a daughter, Norma (Mark) Hamilton of Trempealeau; three grandchildren, Chris, Mike and Kelly Hamilton; a great-granddaughter, Raeann; two sisters, Anna Sorenson of Galesville, Shirley Hughes of Marshfield, Wis.; and a brother, Roland (Ann) Ekern of Ettrick. His wife and nine siblings preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, from Living Hope Lutheran Church, Ettrick with the Rev. Kary Jonas officiating. Burial will follow in Ettrick Public Cemetery with military rites. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel served the family.
ETTRICK -- Raymond Vilas Ekern, 95, longtime Ettrick resident died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
He was born Feb. 22, 1924, in the town of Gale, Trempealeau Cty., Wis., to Harry and Lena (Stensven) Ekern. He served his country during World War II as a U.S. Marine. On April 30, 1947, he married Anna Dean Mae Dusso. She preceded him in death. For much of his life he was a mechanic for Gateway Transportation of La Crosse.
Survivors are a daughter, Norma (Mark) Hamilton of Trempealeau; three grandchildren, Chris, Mike and Kelly Hamilton; a great-granddaughter, Raeann; two sisters, Anna Sorenson of Galesville, Shirley Hughes of Marshfield, Wis.; and a brother, Roland (Ann) Ekern of Ettrick. His wife and nine siblings preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, from Living Hope Lutheran Church, Ettrick with the Rev. Kary Jonas officiating. Burial will follow in Ettrick Public Cemetery with military rites. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel served the family.
Published on August 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Raymond
in memory of Raymond
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
1 posts
Aug 19, 2019
To the family: So sorry for your loss! We knew Ray & Anna Dean for many years. They were both very nice & friendly people.