Ray LaVerne Getter
February 14, 2020
Ray LaVerne Getter
VIROQUA -- Ray LaVerne Getter, 88, of Viroqua passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. Visitation will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at church. Ray will be laid to rest at the Belgium Ridge Cemetery with full military honors.
Online condolences maybe offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker, in Viroqua, is serving Ray's family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on February 18, 2020
