LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Ray Dobrunz, 90, of La Crescent passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Ray was born July 31, 1929, in La Crosse, to Otto and Esther (Zenke) Dobrunz of Dakota, Minn. On Oct. 1, 1960, he married Mary Ann Dickson. They lived in La Crescent all of their married life.

Ray served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked in construction for many years and retired from Norplex after 28 years. Ray was a member of Crucifixion Parish and American Legion Post 595 both in La Crescent.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and boating with his family. He and Mary Ann loved to travel with one of their favorite trips being Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and of course, many trips to Laughlin, Nev.

Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; three children, Karla (Gary) DeJarlais of La Crescent, Scott (partner, Shannon) of Holmen and Dana (Elliot) Brenneman of Bangor; a grandson, Cole Hulgan; a brother, Steven (Lynn) Dobrunz; three sisters, Carol (Pat) Papenfuss, Shirley Nagle and Betty Straight; two sisters-in-law, Carole (Chuck) Smith and Jackie (Bill) Underhill; two brothers-in-law, John Dickson and Ray (Barbara) Dickson; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Emory and Helen Dickson; a granddaughter, Kristine; three brothers, Gordon, Dennis and Marvin Dobrunz; along with a sister, Lorraine Hill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Church of the Crucifixion, 420 S. 2nd St., La Crescent with the Rev. John L. Evans II officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of Mass at the church.

Ray had a good, long life. He thoroughly enjoyed being outside, but most of all he enjoyed eating Mary Ann's homemade cookies.

Ray's family would like to thank Father Evans, the staff on the seventh floor of Mayo Health System and our wonderful caring family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Crucifixion Catholic School.

