Randy R. Sunday
January 08, 1955 - February 07, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Randy R. Sunday, 64, of Anchorage passed away peacefully with family by his side Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson VA Hospital, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 8, 1955, to Robert and Joyce (Davidson) Sunday Sr. in Eau Claire, Wis. Graduated from Holmen High School in 1973. Enlisted into the Navy right after graduation. Retired after 20 years of service. Moved to Anchorage in 1994.
He loved Alaska and worked at Blue Fox Lounge and Restaurant. He had a special bond with his co-workers and the younger ones called Randy “second dad.”
Survivors include mother, Joyce Sunday; 10 siblings, Bonita (John) Becker, Mary (Earl) Engelson, Sandra (Irwin) Fischer, Debra (Rodney) Collins, Kim (Robert) Wagner, Charles Sunday, Teresa (Douglas) Shughart, Robert (Mary) Sunday Jr., Gregory (Kristi) Sunday, Kristin (Jim) Schupbach; and sister-in-law, Mona (Gary) Sunday; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sunday Sr.; and his brother, Gary Sunday.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published on February 23, 2019
