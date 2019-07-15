Randy Denton Gunderson
July 15, 2019

HOLMEN -- Randy Denton Gunderson, 64, of Holmen, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 20, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church. For a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on July 17, 2019
