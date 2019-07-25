Follow story
Randall Nierling
April 04, 1961 - July 25, 2019
Randall "Randy" Nierling
BURR OAK, Iowa -- Randall "Randy" Nierling, 58, of Burr Oak passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus, Rochester, Minn. He was born April 4, 1961, in Cresco, Iowa, to Francis and Crystal (Van Horn) Nierling.
He is survived by his three children, Jessica Howe of Blair, Christopher Nierling of Tomah and Tiffani (Michael) Newton of Wilmington, N.C.; two grandchildren, Alexxis and Cameron Howe; a brother, Dean (Ardie); two sisters, Joan (Rick) Underbakke and Marsha Kruse; and Randy's special friend, Kim Sande and her son, Carsen.
Randy spent much of his life farming dairy cows and eventually running the largest rabbit farm in the region. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, reminiscing and living a life full of laughter. He was also the lead musician in his air band, playing a wide variety of instruments from air drums to air triangle. There was no such thing as a dull moment with Randy near. He had a way of making every person he met feel important and appreciated.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, with a memorial service at 6 p.m. at Mengis Funeral Home, 301 N. Maple St., Mabel, Minn. Burial will follow the service at St. Agnes, Plymouth Rock. A celebration of life will continue at Barney's in Burr Oak.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour, or a day. Time waits for no one.
Published on August 1, 2019
