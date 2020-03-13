Follow story
Randall Marvin Lee
March 13, 2020
Randall Marvin Lee
WACO, Texas/WEST SALEM -- Randall Marvin Lee, 76, of Waco passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Brookdale Lake Brazos Assisted Living following a long illness. He was born and raised in West Salem. Due to the coronavirus a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, La Crosse is assisting the family. The full obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
in memory of Randall
in memory of Randall
