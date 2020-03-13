Randall Marvin Lee
March 13, 2020

WACO, Texas/WEST SALEM -- Randall Marvin Lee, 76, of Waco passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Brookdale Lake Brazos Assisted Living following a long illness. He was born and raised in West Salem. Due to the coronavirus a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, La Crosse is assisting the family. The full obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
