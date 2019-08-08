Ralph B. Wood
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ralph B. Wood

September 23, 1938 - August 08, 2019

Ralph B. Wood Ralph B. Wood
GALESVILLE -- Ralph B. Wood, 80, of rural Galesville died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home. Ralph was born Sept. 23, 1938, in La Crosse, to Bernard and Margaret (Raichle) Wood. He married Phyllis Anderson Nov. 8, 1958, at North Beaver Creek Church.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of rural Galesville; and together they had five children, Todd (Grace) Wood, Nancy (Jerry) Richer, Becky (Stubby) Johnson, Christopher (Luann) Wood and Jason (Jennifer) Wood. He is survived by a sister, Ina Baer.
A "gathering in the garage" will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Wood family farm. A complete obituary can be read at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Published on August 10, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Ralph
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 10, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.