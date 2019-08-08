Follow story
Ralph B. Wood
September 23, 1938 - August 08, 2019
Ralph B. Wood
GALESVILLE -- Ralph B. Wood, 80, of rural Galesville died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home. Ralph was born Sept. 23, 1938, in La Crosse, to Bernard and Margaret (Raichle) Wood. He married Phyllis Anderson Nov. 8, 1958, at North Beaver Creek Church.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of rural Galesville; and together they had five children, Todd (Grace) Wood, Nancy (Jerry) Richer, Becky (Stubby) Johnson, Christopher (Luann) Wood and Jason (Jennifer) Wood. He is survived by a sister, Ina Baer.
A "gathering in the garage" will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Wood family farm. A complete obituary can be read at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
August 10, 2019
