Ralph R. Schedivy
June 04, 2019
Ralph R. Schedivy
VIROQUA -- Ralph R. Schedivy, 90, of Viroqua died Tuesday June 4, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church in Viroqua. Visitations for Ralph will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday June 9, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home or one hour prior to Mass Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the Family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on June 6, 2019
Events
