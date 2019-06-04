Ralph R. Schedivy
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ralph R. Schedivy

June 04, 2019

Ralph R. Schedivy Ralph R. Schedivy
VIROQUA -- Ralph R. Schedivy, 90, of Viroqua died Tuesday June 4, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church in Viroqua. Visitations for Ralph will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday June 9, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home or one hour prior to Mass Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.
To view the entire obit or leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the Family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on June 6, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Ralph
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 06, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.