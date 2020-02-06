Follow story
Ralph Koglin
February 06, 2020
Ralph David Koglin
Ralph David Koglin, 75, of La Crosse peacefully transitioned to his Eternal Home with his Lord Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Celebration of Ralph's Life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Olivet Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are preferred to Gideon's International. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is assisting the family with arrangements. www.vossfh.com.
Published on February 7, 2020
