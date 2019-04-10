Ralph H. Cox

TOMAH -- Ralph H. Cox, 85, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Tomah Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 7, 1934, to Harold and Mildred (Richardson) Cox in Trempealeau. He attended the Onalaska High School and later graduated from the Galesville High School Graduating Class of 1952. After graduating high school, Ralph enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. As a mechanic for the Air Force, Ralph worked on airplanes and jets. During his time while stationed in Portland, he was united in marriage to Betty Ann Horn at the International Air Force Base. She preceded him in death April 9, 2011. Together, Ralph and Betty lived in Columbia, Mo., and Onalaska, before they relocated to Tomah in 1973. They owned and operated the Texaco Station and Ralph's Superior Muffler until his retirement. Although he had retired, Ralph could often be found at the shop, helping out wherever help was needed.

He was a member of the Tomah Lions Club, next month would have been 45 years with the Lions Club, the American Legion, a member of the National Tire Association, he served on the church council and was a member of the Tomah Chamber of Commerce. He had been awarded Member of the Year by the Chamber in 2005. Ralph found joy in casting out a fishing line, spending time in his garden, but mostly being surrounded by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind and extremely caring heart, his ability to forgive and to his children he will be forever cherished as the "Best Dad Ever."

He is survived by his children, Patty Jo (Jeff) Anderson of Trempealeau, Sheri (significant other, Jeff Johnson) Flesland of Pine City, Minn., Bill (Shelly) Cox of Tomah, Jim Cox of Tomah, Rick (Denise) Cox of Warrens, Joan (Paul) Spohn of Tomah, Tracey Cox of Eau Claire, Wis., and Kari (Eric) Johnson of Mora, Minn.; grandchildren, Jessica Anderson, Jackie (Seth) Schumann, Christopher Cox, Casey Cox, Kassy Cox, Alexis (fiancé Jaden Viau) Cox, Jacob Cox, Tyler Cox, Kailynn (fiancé Justin Trummer) Cox, Wyatt Spohn, Brittnee Cox, Morgan Spohn, Warren Spohn, Matthew Ewert, Tyler Ewert, Mark Stelter; and an expected grandchild, great-grandchildren, Hunter Schumann, Jaden Schumann, Abbyanna Schumman, Mabel Stelter, Lorelie Ewert, Hailey Ewert, Aubree Ewert, Tesla Ewert, Ryan Ewert and one on the way; brother-in-law, Knute "Skip" Tempte; and special cousins, Sherry (Bob) Lamb. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, James Foley; wife, Betty Ann; sisters, Carol Tempte, twin sisters, Janet Scholze and Janice Kroener; brothers-in-law, Ted Horn, Eugene Scholze and Ken Kroener.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Tomah. Pastor David Dahl and Pastor William Rice will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Vernon Cemetery with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be given at .