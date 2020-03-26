Follow story
Ralph M. Amundsen
March 26, 2020
ONALASKA -- Ralph M. Amundsen, 70, of Onalaska passed away at the Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse Campus, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Respecting his wishes, services will be private. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family.
