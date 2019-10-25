Raette L. Reynolds
October 25, 2019

STODDARD -- Raette "Rae" L. (Tunison) Reynolds, 43, of Stoddard died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from noon until the time of services Saturday in the funeral home. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com. To send flowers to the family of Raette L. Reynolds, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 26, 2019
Ken and Hilarie Hutchens
Oct 26, 2019
Sweet Tranquility Basket was purchased for the family of Raette L. Reynolds by Ken and Hilarie Hutchens.  Send flowers