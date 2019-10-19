Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Rachel Ann Roellich
October 19, 2019
Rachel Ann Roellich
Rachel Ann Roellich, 74, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com. To send flowers to the family of Rachel Ann Roellich, please visit Tribute Store.
Rachel Ann Roellich, 74, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com. To send flowers to the family of Rachel Ann Roellich, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Rachel
in memory of Rachel
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.