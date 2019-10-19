Rachel Ann Roellich
Rachel Ann Roellich

October 19, 2019

Rachel Ann Roellich, 74, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on October 21, 2019
