R. "Roundy" Shawn Raymer

R. "Roundy" Shawn Raymer, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He passed away peacefully, after too much pain. He handled that pain with dignity, grace and stubbornness.

Roundy will be missed for all of his caring, laughter and kindness. He was well known in the La Crosse community, including medical personnel, friends, law enforcement and every child that ever met him. Suzanne Sawyer will be forever grateful that she had the privilege of being there as chosen family.

Per his request there will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. March 23, at George Street Pub (GSP), including food (of course!) and all the fixings. Folks at GSP have been there, enjoying Roundy's culinary skills, stories and family... particularly his "purple hair" goddesses.

If he would have showed up for you, please show up for him!