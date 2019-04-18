R. Evelyn "Evie" Tabbert Price

ONALASKA -- R. Evelyn "Evie" Tabbert Price, 105, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center. She was born May 6, 1913, to Carl and Augusta (Svenson) Sjolander. Evie married Harold Tabbert and he preceded her in death in 1952. She then married Carl Price and he preceded her in death in 1994.

Evie is survived by two sons, Larry Tabbert of Holmen and Charles (Susan) Tabbert of Brice Prairie; a stepdaughter, Carol Olson of Arizona; four grandchildren, Lori, Lee, Shelly (Kevin) Olson and Scott; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by three sisters; two brothers, Tim and Reynold Sjolander; and a grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St.

, Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at .