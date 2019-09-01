Priscilla Dvorak

Priscilla Drake Anderson Dvorak, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. She was born in La Crosse, at Grandview Hospital to Dr. Nels Philip Anderson and Evelyn Drake Anderson, May 1, 1926. Priscilla was the fifth child of seven. She had a delightful childhood and loved being in a large family.

Priscilla graduated from Aquinas High School in 1942 and Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, with a degree in social work in 1946. Her post graduate work was at Viterbo and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Priscilla worked one year as a social worker and then married William Fox Dvorak, Aug. 9, 1947, and was blessed with a large family of three boys and three girls. She was later employed by Catholic Charities for 16 years.

Priscilla had an adventurous spirit and her love of both domestic and international travel is embodied by her catch phrase "go while you can." She took all 30 family members, ranging in age from eight months to 84 years, on a special trip to Mexico. Priscilla loved gardening, reading, theatre and playing cards. She grew up in Blessed Sacrament Parish and worshiped at St Elizabeth's in Holmen, during later years.

Priscilla had a generous heart and spirit, always adjusted to the world around her, set the standard for aging gracefully, was quick to laugh and left an outstanding legacy that is her family.

Priscilla is survived by her children, Bill Dvorak (Nancy), Mary Pat Olson (Dennis), Ann Rice (Ed), Mike Dvorak and John Dvorak (Carolyn); eight grandchildren, Bill Dvorak (Molly), Missy Cyranek (Rob), Amy Dvorak, Matt Dvorak, Michon Olson, Joe Rice (Marian), Marina Dvorak, Izzy Dvorak; nine great-grandchildren, Will, Olivia, August and Charlotte Dvorak, Madison, Taylor and Joey Cyranek, Will and Quinn Rice; and many nieces and nephews.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; husband, William; daughter, Patricia; and grandson, Nicholas.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 Main St. N., Holmen. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 12:30 p.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church. Father John Parr will officiate.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Gunderson Health Care Hospice Program, for their wonderful care. Memorials may be given to St. Elizabeth's, Holmen, Birthright of La Crosse, or a charity of donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at .