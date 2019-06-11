Phyllis A. Weihrouch

Phyllis A. Weihrouch, 93, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, from pneumonia.

She was born April 10, 1926, in Spring Valley, Wis., to Albin and Nora (Geisness) Anderson. She married Walter Weihrouch June 12, 1948, in Baldwin, Wis.

Phyllis was known as the "Frog Lady," she loved them and collected 1,000 from different places.

Their move from Birnamwood, Wis., to Madison, Wis., early on was a fun time for them. She was a stay at home mom as most were in the late 50s, early 60s. But in 1960, they moved to Westby, where she entered the working world as a teacher/librarian for Westby Middle School.

She was active in Girl Scouts while in Westby, helping to make Camp Ehawee an established Girl Scout camp.

She enjoyed ski trips to Telemark Ski Area in Cable, Wis., although she spent most of her time in the lodge not on the hill. It was fun family trips in the late 60s.

The family has many memories of their home in Stone Lake, fishing, boating, picking blackberries in the woods and the sound of grinding fresh coffee beans every morning.

Phyllis and Walt both enjoyed the winter months in Wisconsin, but as they grew older, they enjoyed the warmth of Arizona.

She was an active member of Holmen Lutheran Church. She was a member of many church groups. She loved quilting and knitting. With her love for kids, she would help send any kid to Sugar Creek Bible camp.

She touched many lives over the years, none more special than a young lady who for "just" the past two years, did her nails twice a month. She went up and visited Phyllis, holding her hand and talking to her in her final hours. That's how special Mom was to people in a short amount of time.

Survived by her daughter, Susan (Jon) Wilcox of Fort Worth, Texas; two sons, Timothy (Karla) of Onalaska and Robert (Pattie Haack) of Oregon, Wis.; two grandchildren, Kayla (Joshua) Krebs of Mounds View, Minn., and Austen Weihrouch of Honolulu; four beautiful great-grandchildren, that put sparkles in her eyes and a smile on her face, Atticus, Gwenivere, Trixi and Violet Krebs.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Charles Anderson; sister, Delores Heebink; and brother-in-law, Richard Heebink.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St., Holmen. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. Burial will be held in the Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, Wis., at a later date. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to Holmen Lutheran Church, Sugar Creek Bible Camp, Alzheimer's Association or a memorial of donor's choice.

