Phyllis A. Trynowski

DAKOTA, Minn. -- Phyllis A. Trynowski, 76, of Dakota passed away at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse Thursday, March 7, 2019, following a short battle with A.L.S. She was born April 8, 1942, in La Crosse to Golden "Bud" and Mary (Kerns) Beach.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gary Trynowski; three children, Shane (Debra) Trynowski, Tammy (Scott) Davison and Troy (Chris) Trynowski; six grandchildren, Matt (Kasie) Feran, Samantha, Brady, Corbin and Talan Trynowski and Owen Davison; three great-grandchildren, Lydia and Bryce Feran and Leo House; two sisters, Lilah Beach and Connie (Larry) Gile; a brother, Jerome Beach; a brother-in-law, James (Linda) Trynowski and many nieces, nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dakota. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit .

Phyllis' family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire nineth floor staff at Mayo Health System, the Dakota First Responders and Tri State Ambulance for their wonderful care and support.