Phyllis Trynowski
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Phyllis Trynowski

April 08, 1942 - March 07, 2019

Phyllis Trynowski Phyllis A. Trynowski
DAKOTA, Minn. -- Phyllis A. Trynowski, 76, of Dakota passed away at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse Thursday, March 7, 2019, following a short battle with A.L.S. She was born April 8, 1942, in La Crosse to Golden "Bud" and Mary (Kerns) Beach.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gary Trynowski; three children, Shane (Debra) Trynowski, Tammy (Scott) Davison and Troy (Chris) Trynowski; six grandchildren, Matt (Kasie) Feran, Samantha, Brady, Corbin and Talan Trynowski and Owen Davison; three great-grandchildren, Lydia and Bryce Feran and Leo House; two sisters, Lilah Beach and Connie (Larry) Gile; a brother, Jerome Beach; a brother-in-law, James (Linda) Trynowski and many nieces, nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dakota. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Phyllis' family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire nineth floor staff at Mayo Health System, the Dakota First Responders and Tri State Ambulance for their wonderful care and support.
Published on March 8, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Phyllis
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 08, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.