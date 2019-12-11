Phyllis Trussoni
Phyllis Trussoni

June 16, 1937 - December 11, 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill./La Crosse -- Phyllis L. Trussoni, 82, of Rockford, formerly of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. She was born June 16, 1937, in Oregon, Ill., the daughter of Conrad and Lucille (Reed) Janssen. She married James Trussoni April 12, 1980. Phyllis will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her daughter, Julie Trussoni; stepchildren, Larry (Jennifer) Anderson, Steven (Susan) Trussoni, Kathleen (Brian) Beggerow, Douglas Trussoni, Jill (James) Hendle, Mark (Shelley) Trussoni; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brother, Robert Janssen and Randy (Kelly) Janssen. Predeceased by her parents; husband, James; sons, Jeffrey, Brian and infant son, stepson, Charles Trussoni.
Funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne Center Auxiliary, 4405 Highcrest Rd., Rockford, Ill. 61107. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published on December 12, 2019
Events

Visitation

Sunday December 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Riverside Chapel
3910 North Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL, United States

Funeral Service

Sunday December 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Riverside Chapel
3910 North Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL, United States

