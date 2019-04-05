Phyllis Elaine McLees
Phyllis Elaine McLees

April 05, 2019

Phyllis Elaine McLees Phyllis Elaine (Mahr) McLees
Phyllis Elaine McLees, 90, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in her daughter's home in Galesville. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Burial will take place Saturday, May 4, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hillsboro, with a celebration of life from noon to 2 p.m. at the Spring Valley Golf and Country Club, Hwy. 80, Union Center. To view the full obituary and leave the family a condolence, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on April 13, 2019
