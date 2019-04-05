Follow story
Phyllis Elaine McLees
April 05, 2019
Phyllis Elaine (Mahr) McLees
Phyllis Elaine McLees, 90, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in her daughter's home in Galesville. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Burial will take place Saturday, May 4, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hillsboro, with a celebration of life from noon to 2 p.m. at the Spring Valley Golf and Country Club, Hwy. 80, Union Center. To view the full obituary and leave the family a condolence, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on April 13, 2019
