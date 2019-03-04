Phyllis I. Markos (nee Wise)

Phyllis I. Markos (nee Wise), 99, of La Crosse died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born Jan. 27, 1920, in Lawrence, Kan., to George and Gladys Wise. She went to Liberty Memorial High school and completed studies at Kansas University.

On May 29, 1949, she married La Vern "Vern" J. Markos in Las Vegas, Nev. Phyllis and Vern lived in Denver for 26 years where she worked for the U.S. Geological Survey until her retirement in 1981. In 1988, the couple moved to Venice, Fla., to be near their close friends and then moved to La Crosse in 2005.

Phyllis was known for her determination, quick wit and was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her sister, Helen June and husband, Robert Stuckey; and cousins, Ernest Wise and his son, Randy. She leaves behind cousins, Susan Wise Thompson and Cindy Wise, wife of Randy; along with many close friends who also called her "family."

Funeral services will be held later this year at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel; 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. An online guestbook is available at . If anyone wishes to make a donation in Phyllis' memory, please consider St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church in La Crosse or the Gundersen Medical Foundation.