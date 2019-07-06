Phyllis I. Markos
Phyllis I. Markos

Family and friends are gathering to celebrate the life of Phyllis Markos, who died earlier this year. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Phyllis' memory, please consider St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church or Gundersen Medical Foundation. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on July 6, 2019
