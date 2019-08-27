Phyllis M. Jorgenson

ONALASKA/LA CROSSE -- Phyllis M. Jorgenson, 93, of Onalaska and formerly of La Crosse died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the Sterling House at Brookdale, in La Crosse. She was born July 16, 1926, in La Crosse, to William and Leona (Fritz) Spah. Phyllis attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1944. She married Robert Jorgenson, June 28, 1947, in La Crosse. Phyllis had worked at the Auto-lite, until she had children and was an active volunteer for the Onalaska Historical Society. Phyllis enjoyed cooking and spending time with her extended family, gardening, canning, sewing, going dancing and reading.

Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Roberta "Robby" (Eric) Mogren of Beaverton, Ore., and their children, Christina "Chrissy" Mogren of Honolulu, Hawaii and Robert "Bobby" Mogren of Beaverton, a son, Michael (Pennie) Jorgenson of La Crosse and their children, Matthew (Gina) Jorgenson of Sun Prairie, Wis., Lisa (Devin) Freedlund of La Crosse, Hannah Pierce of Washington, D.C., and Benjamin Pierce of La Crosse; three great-grandchildren, Melanie, Daniel and Charlotte Jorgenson; three sisters, Sandy Hanson of Onalaska, Ginger (Jerry) Jones of Kenosha, Wis., and Nancy Gardner of La Crosse; a brother, Michael (Vicki) Spah of Galesburg, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; an infant sister, Marion, a sister, Helen "Babe" Brown and her husband, Ed; a brother, Jim Spah and his wife, Rosie; a bother-in-law, Orris Hanson and a brother-in-law, Charles Jorgensen and his wife, June.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice and Brookdale staffs for their wonderful care of Phyllis.