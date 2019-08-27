Follow story
Phyllis M. Jorgenson
August 27, 2019
Phyllis M. Jorgenson
Phyllis M. Jorgenson, 93, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Sterling House in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A complete obituary will be announced by the funeral home.
Published on August 31, 2019
