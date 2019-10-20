Follow story
Phyllis Ann Feldmeier
March 18, 1929 - October 20, 2019
Phyllis Ann Feldmeier
HOKAH, Minn. -- Phyllis Ann Feldmeier, 90, of Hokah died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born March 18, 1929, to Frank and Matilda (Forer) Heberlein. Phyllis grew up and attended country school in Thompson Valley and later moved with her parents, brothers and sister to Bush Valley. She married Bernie Feldmeier Oct. 16, 1954, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah. They had two children.
Phyllis traveled with Bernie to Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Missouri and Colorado, while he served in the Air Force. Much of this time was spent in Missouri, where Phyllis worked at a Kansas City hospital, assisting nurses working with patients. Eventually they returned to Minnesota, settling down in Hokah.
Phyllis performed a number of jobs throughout her life. One of her favorites was providing child care in her home for kids in the neighborhood. She will be remembered for her love of baking cookies and breads, always having a colorful garden, sewing countless doll clothes and beautiful embroidery work and enjoying years of camping with Bernie and friends. She was always busy doing something.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bernie; son, Mike; daughter-in-law, Anna; daughter, Deb; son-in-law, Chris; two grandchildren, Sierra and Tony; sister, Arlene; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is wishing that any donations be made to Neighbors in Action, 333 Main St., La Crescent, Minn., 55947.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah. Father Jason Kern will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Ann Feldmeier, please visit Tribute Store.
