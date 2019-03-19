Phillip E. Quackenbush

SPARTA-Phillip E. Quackenbush, 72, of French Island passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born March 8,1947, in Sparta, to Clyde W. and Rose J. (Parlow) Quackenbush.

Phillip farmed in Big Creek and Leon growing up. He married Ada Dawn Lenser. Together, they had three children and they later divorced. He married Verna Joyce Williams and she preceded him in death. Phillip helped on the family farm, worked for Sletten Furniture in La Crosse, he worked at UW-L for over 30 years, and he also ran his own business Phil's Yard Service of the La Crosse area.

He was a member of the Two Cylinder Tractor Club, Union Steward at UW-L, enjoyed political rallies in Madison, dancing, listening to country and polka music, woodworking especially making bird houses, and being a handy man.

Survivors include his children, David (Lori) Quackenbush of French Island, Tammy (Clifford) Yuhala of Becker, Minn., William (Karla) Quackenbush of Lake Henry, Minn., Alicia (Rod) Lenz of Henderson Ill., and Mark Kennedy of French Island; grandchildren, Joshua and Jason Quackenbush, Annaleis (James) Rogers, Devin Yuhala, Armas Yuhala, Dillon Quackenbush, and Kristian Kennedy; two great-grandchildren, Ava Mae Rogers and James Hunter Quackenbush; siblings, Nancy Lounsbrough of West Salem, Dan (Carol) Quackenbush of Onalaska, James Quackenbush of Sparta and his companion, Donna Haas.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Ada; brother, Ken Quackenbush; sister, Lois Roof; and brother-in-law, Ralph Lounsbrough.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, 106 W. Franklin St., Sparta. The Rev. Dan Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Oxbow Cemetery, rural Melrose.

A visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service, both at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Online condolences may be offered at .

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.