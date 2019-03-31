Phillip Harris
Phillip Harris

March 31, 2019

Phillip Harris Phillip Randall "Randy" Harris
SPARTA -- Phillip Randall "Randy" Harris, 71, passed away peacefully with his family at his side from complications of leukemia Sunday, March 31, 2019.
A celebration of life, per Dad's request, beginning at 3 p.m. June 15, at the River Run Golf Course in Sparta with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 set to take place at 4 pm. The family requests that no flowers be brought, and per Dad's wishes, that we have a few beers and a song in his honor, that we share good memories of him, and that we enjoy each other's company.
Published on June 10, 2019
