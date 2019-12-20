Follow story
Philip Frank Uehling
December 20, 2019
ONALASKA -- Philip Frank Uehling, 91, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 21, 2019
