Peter Paul Zurawski Jr.

Peter Paul Zurawski Jr., 66, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 2, 1953, to Peter Paul Zurawski Sr. and Grace R. Zurawski. Later he married Debe L. Mills Nov. 4, 1998.

Peter loved music and dancing; he collected many records from the 1950s and 1960s and had a jukebox. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was an avid race-car fan - people often said he looked like the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.!

Peter is survived by his wife, Debe; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Paul Zurawski Sr. and Grace R. Zurawski; as well as his sister. Caroline.

Peter's family would like to thank the Gundersen Hospice team and the family physician, Amy Strain M.D., for the wonderful care they provided.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, to the family, Peter wished for donations to be made to the National Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society in his name. For online condolences, please visit couleecremation.com.