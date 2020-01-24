Follow story
Peter Joseph Schumacher
January 24, 2020
Peter Joseph Schumacher
SPARTAA CROSSE -- Peter Joseph Schumacher, 64, of Sparta, formerly of La Crosse died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary will be available at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 25, 2020
