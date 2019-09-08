Follow story
Pete Henry Steinmetz
December 04, 1955 - September 08, 2019
Pete Henry Steinmetz
Pete Henry Steinmetz, 63, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 4, 1955, to Urban and Jeanette (Hockers) Steinmetz in Escanaba, Mich. He married Sharon Arentz Sept. 9, 1994, in La Crosse.
Pete was employed as a machinist at the Trane Company, drove semi trucks and as a machinist at Mathews Archery in Sparta. He was most recently employed at City Brewing Company of La Crosse. He enjoyed fishing for bluegills, duck hunting, deer hunting and taking occasional fishing trips with friends. He was an avid outdoors-man and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Pete is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sisters, Lee (Denny) Deneau of Michigan, Millie (Jim) Stearns of Michigan and Mary (Pat) Ness of Minnesota; brothers, Bob (Judy) Steinmetz of Michigan and Jim (Terry) Steinmetz of Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Harley. Pete was preceded in death by his parents.
Sharon and Pete's family would like to send out a special thank you to all of the staff at the Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, for all of their excellent support and services.
Friends and family are invited to a time of remembrance from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 14, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse.
Published on September 10, 2019
