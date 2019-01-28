Follow story
Pete Ellis Fish
January 28, 2019
Pete Ellis Fish
VIROQUA/LA CROSSE -- Pete Ellis Fish, 82, of Viroqua, formerly of La Crosse passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Bland Bekkedal Hospice Center. He worked at G. Heileman Brewery for 33 years, until his retirement. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S, Cherry St., La Farge, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
