Pauline H. Raaum Miller
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Pauline H. Raaum Miller

May 23, 1931 - May 05, 2019

Pauline H. Raaum Miller Pauline H. (Raaum) Miller
Pauline H. (Raaum) Miller, 87, of La Crosse, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse. Pauline was born in Viroqua, May 23, 1931. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1949. She married Richard G. Miller April 11, 1953.
Entombment will be held in Barre Mills Cemetery on Cty. Road OA, in Barre Mills. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. June 1, at the Moose Lodge, 1836 Ward Ave., La Crosse.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on May 11, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Pauline
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 11, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.