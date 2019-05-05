Follow story
Pauline H. Raaum Miller
May 23, 1931 - May 05, 2019
Pauline H. (Raaum) Miller
Pauline H. (Raaum) Miller, 87, of La Crosse, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse. Pauline was born in Viroqua, May 23, 1931. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1949. She married Richard G. Miller April 11, 1953.
Entombment will be held in Barre Mills Cemetery on Cty. Road OA, in Barre Mills. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. June 1, at the Moose Lodge, 1836 Ward Ave., La Crosse.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on May 11, 2019
