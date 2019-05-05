Pauline H. Miller
Pauline H. Miller

May 05, 2019

Pauline H. Miller
Pauline H. Miller, 87, of La Crosse died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Entombment to be held in Barrie Mills Cemetery, West Salem.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published on May 7, 2019
