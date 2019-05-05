Pauline H. (Raaum) Miller

Pauline H. (Raaum) Miller, 87, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse.

Pauline was born in Viroqua, May 23, 1931, to Herman and Aleda (Natwick) Raaum. At age three her father died, and her stepfather, Thomas Raaum, raised her as if she were his child and for that Pauline was grateful. Pauline married Richard G. Miller April 11, 1953, in Viroqua. Pauline enjoyed fishing, reading, playing cards and putting puzzles together.

Pauline is survived by her husband, Richard of La Crosse; three sons, Paul (Peggy) Miller of New Port Richey, Fla., Mark Miller of Madison, Wis., and Timothy (Mandy) Miller of Sun Prairie, Wis.; four grandchildren, Adam Miller, Elise (Sam) Fischer, Erin Miller and Austin Miller. One great grandson; Killian Fischer. She is further survived by her brother-in-law; Ardene Ostrem of Viroqua, Wis., aunt; Naomi Anderson of Nebraska; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather; sister, Harriet Ostrem; and brother, Robert Raaum.

Please join us in a celebration of life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse. A private family service will be held at a later date at Barre Cemetery, Barre Mills.

