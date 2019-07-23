Pauline Ann George

Cancer stole an exceptionally amazing and loving women from us Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Pauline Ann George, born April 30, 1952, to Thaddeus and Teresa Kotlarz in Arcadia. She took a risk on her handsome, trouble-making, high school sweetheart, Robert J. George, April 14, 1972. Together they showed us what life was made of with all its ups and downs, successfully raising three children, Sara (Robb) Zittlow, Steven George and Christopher (Sara) George. She shared countless wonderful memories with their grandchildren, Andrew, Megan and Ryan Zittlow, Noah, Jase and Piper George, Mason and Henry George; as well as numerous family and friends.

Pauline was a woman like no other, unfiltered in such a beautiful way. Everyone who ever met her, even briefly, loved and adored her. Pauline's innate ability to touch lives, will impact generations to come. The love she had for others could be felt up to her last breath and will be in our hearts forever. She loved to travel and would say her favorite vacation destinations have included, Montenegro, Galapagos Islands, Croatia, Ecuador and of course, her lake week with her family at Lake Holcombe.

Pauline planned her service in great detail, which will be held in her honor with service beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with beve's and appe's to follow. She wishes to thank all of those who were supportive of her until the end. Instead of flowers, she would like you to live each moment to the fullest as she did and make a donation to a charity of donor's choosing.