Pauline Becker
November 21, 2019
Pauline M. Becker
With profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Pauline M. Becker, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 65.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Please direct memorials to the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital-St. Vincent Foundation 8402 Harcourt Rd., Ste., 210 Indianapolis, Ind. 46260. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on November 25, 2019
Events
Visitation
Friday November 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI
