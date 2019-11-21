Pauline Becker
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Pauline Becker

November 21, 2019

Pauline Becker Pauline M. Becker
With profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Pauline M. Becker, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 65.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Please direct memorials to the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital-St. Vincent Foundation 8402 Harcourt Rd., Ste., 210 Indianapolis, Ind. 46260. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on November 25, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Pauline Becker, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Pauline
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Friday November 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI

Order flowers for Pauline's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Pauline's Visitation begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 25, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.