Paulette Kranz
June 28, 1944 - March 25, 2020
Paulette Kranz
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis./LA CROSSE -- Paulette Kranz, 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of La Crosse died Wednesday March 25, 2020, in Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. She was born in Arcadia, June 28, 1944, to Warren and Angie (Fonfara) Schankey. She married Bernie Kranz June 4, 1966, in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Arcadia.
Paulette enjoyed playing cards, dancing, visiting friends and family, spending time with her grandchildren and especially going for rides in the car.
She is survived by her three sons, Paul Kranz, of Sparta, Peter Kranz of Tomah and Scot Kranz of Wisconsin Rapids; two grandchildren; three sisters, Mary (Donald) Feldner of De Soto, Clare (Jack) Drzwiecki of Appleton, Wis., and Pamela (Patrick) Wozney of South Milwaukee; and one brother, Tom (Patricia) Schankey of La Crosse.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sharon.
A private family service will be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
