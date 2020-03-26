Paulette Jean Hundt

Paulette Jean Hundt died Thursday, March 26, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 5, 1955, to Peter and Bernice (Meyers) Hundt.

Paulette attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in La Crosse. She lived almost her entire life on the family farm on Meyers Road in the town of Shelby. For 25 years, she brought joy to people in her job at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital. Always loyal to her dad, for many years Paulette drove tractor after work to help haul hay and raise steers.

Paulette cherished her family and her devoted trio of friends Linda, Kathy and Karla. Loving, warm and witty, she loved her life and felt very fortunate. She enjoyed sitting on her deck, mowing lawn or nibbling a few pieces of cauliflower and sipping a vodka gimlet. Watching NASCAR, the Packers and old westerns were favorite pastimes. In the serenity of her brother's home, Paulette blossomed into a painter in her last months. She received comfort from her constant companions Auggie and Pistol, but her favorite dog, Doc, was never forgotten.

Paulette was cheery, resolute and courageous in her fight with cancer, far exceeding her wish to be as strong as her sister, Suzanne and mother, Bernice, in their battles with the same disease.

Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Bernice; siblings, Diane, DuWayne and Suzanne. She is survived by her brother, Fred (Judy Bills) of Stoughton; nieces, Melissa (Ryan Schneider) of La Crosse, Laura (Sheigh Freeberg) of St. Paul, and Elizabeth of La Crosse; nephews, Brian of Minneapolis, Rollin Leonard of Los Angeles and Tad Leonard of San Francisco; sister-in-law, Diana of La Crosse; and former partner, Ed Viner of La Crosse.

Our deepest appreciation goes to every member of the Agrace Hospice team for their care, especially Tara and Sherry.

A future notice will be published about a celebration of life for Paulette, after the corona virus restrictions are lifted.