Paula Marie (Fisher) Klein

LOS ANGELES/CATARACT -- Paula Marie (Fisher) Klein, 74, formerly of the Cataract area, passed away April 24, 2019, of Parkinson's Disease at her home in Los Angeles.

Paula was the youngest daughter of Wendell "Buck" and Lillian (Olson) Fisher. After graduating from Melrose High School and the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, she moved to Los Angeles, where she resided until her death. She married Ivan Klein of Los Angeles in 1984. She began her work as a legal secretary at the Center for Law in the Public Interest, later becoming office manager until her retirement in 2013. Paula's hobbies included training and showing her Vizsla dogs in agility competitions. She was also a highly talented quilt maker. Paula was much admired and loved for her intelligence and quick wit, her endless patience and her empathy for underdogs of all sorts.

Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan in 2014; her parents; and her sister, Greta Fortier. She is survived by brothers, Brent (Kathy), Aaron; and nephews, Tony and Troy Fisher.