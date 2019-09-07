Follow story
Paula Isenberg
July 05, 1951 - September 07, 2019
Paula Isenberg
TREMPEALEAU -- Paula Isenberg, 68, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born July 5, 1951, to John and Bette Wood.
Paula loved to garden and was often found outside. She was a world traveler. She was very creative and tried and mastered many different hobbies. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and her wonderful group of friends. She lived a full life and will be greatly missed.
Paula is survived by her daughters, Jenny (Jon) Wallenfelsz and Jackie Isenberg; grandchildren, Keegan and Keira Wallenfelsz and Brisbane Isenberg; siblings, Margo (Tom) O'Malley, Bob (Janelle) Wood, Nancy (David) Rolbiecki, Judy Nelson, Suzanne (Jim) Freeman, Kurt (Val) Wood, Renee Westberry; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Marie Wood.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the Mayo oncology and hospice team and to the many friends who were always there to lend a helping hand.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Bartholomew Parish, 11646 South St., Trempealeau, with visitation being held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and also one hour prior to the Mass. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
September 10, 2019
Events
1 posts
Sep 10, 2019
