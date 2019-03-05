Paula Timm Frohnauer
Paula Timm Frohnauer

March 05, 2019

Paula Timm Frohnauer Paula Timm Frohnauer
Paula Timm Frohnauer, 92, formerly of Minneapolis died Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She and Leonard were married for 64 loving years.
A Tridentine Requiem Low Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. Fr. James Altman will officate. A rosary will be recited beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Lunch and social time at her daughter's home will follow the Mass. Private burial will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date. In lieu of flowers or memorials, it was Paula's wish to receive your prayers. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 9, 2019
